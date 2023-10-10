Do you have a passion for animals and people? Animal Care and Protective Services is hiring

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you looking for a career that rewards with tails wags and kitty purrs?

Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services is hiring for veterinary technician.

The work is described as requiring knowledge of techniques, methods, and procedures used in the care of animals. The maintenance of kennel facilities involves the use of specialized skills which are acquired through a combination of training and considerable on-the-job experience.

The vet technician will assist in surgery, triage emergencies, and provide daily medical care for the animals in ACPS care.

As for benefits, the employee will have 12 paid holidays and a personal leave day. In addition to health insurance, dental vision, life insurance, and flexible spending plans are also available.

The City of Jacksonville also offers employees Federal Student Loan Forgiveness after 10 years of public service and on-time payments.

The ACPS said is now accepting applications for the full-time position.

To learn more about the position, benefits, and pay click here.

