Do you have what it takes to be a rock star? The Smashing Pumpkins are looking for a new guitarist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — “Despite all your rage” or thanks to it, you could be The Smashing Pumpkins’ newest member.

The 1988 alternative rock band best known for “Bullet with Butterfly Wings” has announced open applications for an additional guitarist.

The Pumpkins state that the applications are open to anyone who might be interested.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The new guitarist will fill the spot of departing guitarist Jeff Schroeder, who announced his choice to leave the band on social media back in October.

He wrote, “The amount of incredible memories created over the past 16 years with the band are almost too numerous to quantify. Although it was a very difficult decision to make, I’ve decided to leave the band to make some space to explore a slightly different path.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.