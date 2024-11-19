Doing Good in Your Neighborhood honoree started nonprofit for people with developmental disabilities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Congratulations to Sherri Henderson, who was selected as the “Doing Good in Your Neighborhood” honoree for the month of October.

Henderson started the Orange Park-based nonprofit, Henderson Haven, with her husband.

They started the organization to make sure their son with Down syndrome could accomplish his goals and live independently.

Henderson Haven supports and advocates for people with developmental disabilities.

Henderson was nominated as someone who is “Doing Good in Your Neighborhood” for helping those who many would turn away.

“We just jump in and ‘OK, let’s do this.’ They want to have fun, they want to learn. Let’s bring them and we’ll help them through that journey,” she said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

She was gifted $500 from First Florida Credit Union to put toward her efforts.

Action News Jax would like to thank all of our Family Focus partners -- Publix, First Coast YMCA, First Florida Credit Union, Beaver Toyota and Beaver Chevrolet for helping us recognize people who are Doing Good in Your Neighborhood!

We want to recognize more people Doing Good in Your Neighborhood! To nominate someone, click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.