Donald Trump considering Ron DeSantis for Defense Secretary, according to sources

President-elect Donald Trump is considering Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for Defense Secretary, according to two CBS sources.

DeSantis would replace Trump’s original pick: Fox News host Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth is facing allegations of past sexual and workplace misconduct. He has denied those allegations.

According to the Associated Press, he spent Tuesday on Capitol Hill meeting with Republican senators.

The Wall Street Journal broke the story about DeSantis.

DeSantis has not commented on the reports.

