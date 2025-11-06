Donate food to erase fines at St. Johns County libraries

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — The St. Johns County Public Library System is launching its enhanced 2025 Food for Fines program on November 9, offering patrons a chance to clear overdue fines while supporting local families in need.

Running through December 21, the program allows library patrons to donate unexpired, nonperishable food items to reduce overdue fines by $2 per item. All donations benefit the St. Johns County Health and Human Services Food Pantry.

Additionally, patrons can make cash payments to aid in purchasing bike lights for children and families through the Firefighters for Families initiative.

“Since we first launched Food for Fines in 2009, the community has really gotten behind the program, showing incredible support year after year,” Debra Rhodes Gibson, St. Johns County Public Library System Director, said in a news release. “We’re happy to expand this partnership to contribute even more to our community, helping not only those facing food insecurity but also keeping local families safe through new initiatives like providing bike lights.”

The program does not apply to fees related to lost or damaged items, but all community members are welcome to donate, regardless of whether they have outstanding library fines.

The Food for Fines program has been a staple of the St. Johns County Public Library System since 2009.

