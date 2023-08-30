Donna Deegan holds a news briefing for Hurricane Idalia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan and other officials are sharing updates about Hurricane Idalia.

According to Mayor Deegan, Jacksonville already started to feel worse impacts. She also says Idalia will continue until 3 p.m.

There are seven shelters open including Ocean Way Elementry, Chafes Trail Elementry, Atlantic Coast, and the Legend Center.

All DCPS schools will remain closed tomorrow.

It is advised to not go near the powerlines, to not swim or drive in standing water, and to stay out of the ocean.

There will be no lifeguards on duty.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief Burns advised people to stay off the roads. JSO has increased staffing for today and tomorrow to provide extra coverage.

There have been no bridge closures but JSO is still monitoring wind speeds.

JEA Jay Stowe says 7200 customers are without power. Widespread outages are expected.

For any questions, people can contact 904-630-CITY.

The next briefing will be at 6:05 p.m.

