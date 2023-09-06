Don’t forget: Last day for free and reduced lunch this month

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — September 21st is the last day to eat on last year’s free and reduced lunch status. Unless your student is attending a CEP school, a new free and reduced application will need to be submitted.

Visit Clay County's food and nutrition website for access to online and paper applications

