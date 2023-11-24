Downtown Fernandina Beach hosts their annual pajama party

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The merchants at the historic Downtown Fernandina Beach will have special offers and treats while people shop.

There will be a Pajama contest at 11 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded for best individual, best group, and most creative PJs.

Read: What Thanksgiving leftovers can you safely share with your dog?

Santa will be there on Centre Street.

There will also be a second street block party filled with family activities and live music all day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Tyson Foods closing Jacksonville location as one of 8 closures before 2024

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.