Dozens of delays at JIA as families travel after Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christmas just ended, but some families are packing up again, heading out before New Year’s Day. But AAA says the days after Christmas are some of the busiest of the year for traveling, and some people won’t get to where they’re going on time.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Throughout the day, flights delayed at JIA climbed into the dozens, reaching 28 at the time of publishing this story, though no flights have been canceled so far.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Flying out of here today, we were actually pretty nervous because we thought it’d be a lot of travelers and just a big jam coming into security,” says Eric Williamson, who dropped off his wife at JIA this morning.

Williamson says he got through JIA just fine, but wasn’t expecting the challenge getting to the airport.

Read: JIA’s permit to build new gates, more flights under city review

“Parking was pretty full, which was different,” says Williamson, “we expected it to be a little easier to park, though, finally, we did find parking.”

Alicia Jones and her son, Carson, also had parking problems coming to JIA to pick up Alicia’s brother. But they were more surprised about the foot traffic throughout the holiday weekend.

“I know when I dropped [my brother] off, the arrival line picking everybody up was insane on Friday,” Jones says.

Read: Airline apologizes for putting unaccompanied 6-year-old on wrong flight to wrong airport

Before the end of the year, AAA expects more than 356,000 Floridians to fly, around 60,000 more people in the last two years. It’s a small portion of the 6.6 million expected to travel around the state before the new year. It’s a travel rush Williamson says is getting busier.

“I have seen this security line way backed up, so I know there’s a lot of travelers coming through here, more and more every year,” Williamson says.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Right now, flights at JIA tomorrow are still on schedule, per FlightAware, and JIA says most of its parking lots are open. You can find real-time parking updates through the airport here.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.