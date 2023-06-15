Drainage pipe on Beach Boulevard breaks, causing extended lane closures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Eastbound Beach Boulevard (U.S. 90) just east of Falcon Ridge is currently seeing an extended lane closure on the outside right lane.

A drainage pipe broke and created a washout in the right-of-way across from the travel lane, the Florida Department of Transportation said in a news release.

in an attempt to remain cautious, crews have closed the outside lane. The sidewalk at the location is also expected to be closed for an extended period of time as crews make long-term repairs.

Pedestrians are encouraged to use the sidewalk on the westbound side of Beach Boulevard as an alternate route.

