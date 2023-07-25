Dramatic traffic stop: Stolen vehicle, illegal guns, and drugs seized in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — In a high-stakes traffic stop on July 21, the Glynn County Police Department made a significant arrest, recovering a stolen vehicle, confiscating illegal firearms, and seizing illegal drugs.

The incident, which occurred near New Jessup Highway and Interstate 95, involved the apprehension of 32-year-old Malcom Davis, a convicted felon from Savannah, Georgia.

The routine traffic stop was carried out by GCPD officers from the Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T.) team, in conjunction with GCPD Uniform Patrol officers.

During the stop, they discovered that Davis was driving with a suspended license. The vehicle he was operating turned out to be reported stolen from Savannah and was sporting a stolen license plate from another vehicle.

A subsequent search of the stolen vehicle uncovered 3.43 grams of cocaine and two loaded firearms: a .380 LCP Ruger pistol and a .22 Lifecard folding pistol, described as a functional single-shot pistol smaller than a deck of cards.

The gravity of the situation escalated when it was revealed that Malcom Davis was a convicted felon, further amplifying the seriousness of the charges against him.

As a result of this operation, Davis now faces an array of charges, including:

Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property for the stolen Ford F250

Felony Possession of Schedule II (Crack Cocaine) Controlled Substance

Felony Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Misdemeanor Theft by Receiving Stolen Property for the license plate.

Misdemeanor Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License.

Without wasting any time, Malcom Davis was taken into custody and transported to the Glynn County Detention Center, where he remains pending further legal action.

Chief of Police Scott M. Ebner expressed his appreciation for the hard work and dedication displayed by the officers involved in this crucial arrest.

