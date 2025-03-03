‘DREAM BIG’: Jaguars Foundation announces return of annual scholarship for female football athletes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars, through the Jaguars Foundation, will be accepting applications for the 2025 DREAM BIG Scholarship.

Presented by Dream Finders Homes in its third year, the scholarship aims to support high school female athletes aiming to pursue a higher education.

The Jaguars Foundation will give out three $3,000 scholarships to potential applicants. Applications are now open and will be accepted through Thursday, April 10.

The Jaguars’ girls flag football program, an initiative of Jaguars PREP, serves as a commitment to growing the game of football through Northeast Florida and is the second largest program of its kind in the NFL.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Graduating high school senior in the state of Florida;

Female high school senior participating in flag or tackle football;

Plan to enroll in a full-time undergraduate program at an accredited college or university

Plan to pursue a career that positively impacts sports.

“The remarkable rise in girls and women’s flag football has not only elevated competition to new levels, but most importantly, has enabled an increasing number of female athletes to see themselves represented in football,” said Whitney Meyer, Jaguars senior vice president and chief community impact officer. “As an organization, we remain steadfast in our commitment to expanding opportunities for young women to remain engaged in sports through both participation and access to higher education.”

Recipients will be contacted directly in April by a member of the Jaguars Foundation and will be recognized at the Jaguars NFL Draft Party at Daily’s Place on Thursday, April 24.

