Dredging Salt Run in St. Augustine will begin in October

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine will begin dredging the Salt Run channel in October.

The dredging will be conducted by Brance Diversified Inc., which will remove approximately 12,000 cubic yards of material from the channel, enhancing its width and depth.

The dredged material will be transported to Jacksonville’s Reed Island Dredged Material Management Area for storage and future reuse.

“This maintenance dredging is funded by a Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) and St. Augustine Port, Waterway, and Beach District (SAPWBD) through multiple grant awards. We are grateful for the local partnerships and grant funding that support these important projects for the public,” said Jacob Webber, City of St. Augustine Grant Administration Coordinator.

The dredging will take place from the Lighthouse Park Boat Ramp to the mouth of the Salt Run Channel at St. Augustine Inlet.

This maintenance is designed to ensure safe navigation and access for recreational and commercial boaters, including those involved in charter fishing, sightseeing, and eco-tours.

In addition to improving navigation, the project supports healthy tidal exchange, which benefits marine and bird habitats in and around Anastasia State Park.

