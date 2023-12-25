Driver dies after hitting van with trailer attached on I-75, FHP says

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to Flordia Highway Patrol, early Christmas morning a driver passed away after hitting a van with a trailer attached to it.

At around 4:45 a.m., a white Ford van with a trailer attached was struck from the rear by a silver sedan.

This happened off of Interstate 75 northbound at mile marker 426.

Read: Christmas 2023: What restaurants are open on Christmas?

After the crash, the sedan veered off the road and caught fire.

The driver of the sedan died due to the fire. The driver was a 23-year-old male.

Read: The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended search for missing Kayaker, Eiffel Gilyana

According to FHP, the crash is still under investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Family identifies missing kayaker, Eiffel Gilyana

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.