Driver pronounced dead after crashing into a tree in Interstate 95 in Golfer Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.

In the crash report, a 45-year-old woman and an 11-year-old child were in the car with no seatbelts.

They were both transported to the hospital in Jacksonville where the woman was pronounced dead.

