Drivers on the Westside of Jacksonville can expect detours on I-10

Jacksonville, Fla. — Starting Friday, drivers along I-10 can expect to see detours and closures.

The Florida Department of Transportation is working to widen the interstate from I-295 to I-95.

Here’s the construction schedule:

Friday, March 17 from 10 p.m. to Sunday, March 17 at 7 p.m.

Irene Street to I-10 West on-ramp closed: Drivers will detour to Edison Avenue and take Forest Street to connect with I-10 West.

Sunday, March 17 and Monday, March 18 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

I-10 West exit to U.S. 17 (Roosevelt Boulevard) closed: Drivers will detour to the McDuff Avenue exit and left on McDuff Avenue to connect with Roosevelt Boulevard.

Monday, March 18 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning:

Luna Street to I-10 East on-ramp closed: Drivers will detour to Rayford Street to McDuff Avenue connect with I-10 East.

Tuesday, March 19 to Friday, March 22 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

I-10 West off-ramp to McDuff Avenue closed: Drivers will detour to Luna Street and Lenox Avenue to connect with McDuff Avenue.

Friday, March 22 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning:

I-10 East off-ramp to McDuff Avenue closed: Drivers will detour to Stockton Street to Irene Street to Edison Avenue to Forest Street and take I-10 west to connect with McDuff Avenue.

The project is expected to be complete in early 2025, at a cost of $174.5 million

