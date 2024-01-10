Accused drunk driver crashes into Jaguars’ training center, tries to run from police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that officers were dispatched to EverBank Stadium around 9 p.m. to respond to an individual who had rammed a vehicle through the front doors.

Witnesses report that they saw the driver reverse and ram into the Miller Electric Center training facility doors multiple times.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw that an SUV crashed through the gate and into two glass double doors of the Jaguars’ practice facility.

The driver, later identified a 32-year-old Meriem Ochoa, tried to reverse out but was blocked by police vehicles.

The police report said, “I observed the female look back at me and then look away. The reverse lights of the vehicle activated, and the car began to ram against my vehicle.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Ochoa then exited her vehicle and put her hands up and faced the officers, but then tried to run away. She was tackled and arrested.

Ochoa was transported to the Pre trial detention facility without incident and has been arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, criminal mischief (more than $1,000), and resisting without violence.

Additionally, the suspect was arrested for DUI and multiple other traffic offenses.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

DUI driver crashes into Jaguars Training Facility

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.