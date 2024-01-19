Dump the smartphone with this Digital Detox Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — How long can you go phone-free?

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

One company is willing to pay people $10,000 to do their “Digital Detox.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

No phone... at all... for an entire month.

Siggi’s Dairy, which makes Icelandic-style yogurts, said it’s nice to live a simpler life with less distractions.

And, as we all know, many of those distractions come from the phone.

In addition to the cash, other prizes available include:

Three month’s worth of Siggi’s Yogurt

One-month pre-paid SIM card

A smartphone lockbox

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

For those willing to put down the phone, more information is on Siggi’s website.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.