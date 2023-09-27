Dunkin’ celebrates National Coffee Day with free coffee for Rewards members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — To celebrate National Coffee Day on Fri., Sept. 29, Dunkin’ is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee to Dunkin’ Rewards members. If you aren’t a member, it’s not too late, and it’s free.

Additionally, Dunkin’ said that fans can also wear love on their sleeve with an all-new collection of bracelets from Little Words Project.

“The Little Words Project and Dunkin’ collaboration will drop on National Coffee Day with four bracelets adorned with phrases that epitomize fans’ love for all things Dunkin’,” a statement from Dunkin’ said. “From “Iced Coffee” and “Cafecito Time” to “Eat the Donut” and “Get Sip Done,” each bracelet is a wearable testament to Dunkin’s promise of keeping fans powered through the day, along with Little Words Project’s commitment to spreading kindness.”

And if you aren’t a Dunkin’ Rewards member yet, signing up is easy. Just create a free account on the Dunkin’ app or at www.dunkinrewards.com.

