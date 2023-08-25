Dunkin celebrates National Dog Day this upcoming weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — National Dog Day, Saturday, August 26th, the charity Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and its franchisees, guests, vendor partners, and employees, are celebrating four-legged friends.

This Saturday, Dunkin’ will donate $1 for every iced latte ordered via the Dunkin’ mobile app to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to support the Dogs for Joy program.

The Dogs for Joy program helps increase the number of dogs who work full-time in children’s hospitals across the country to bring joy to kids battling illness.

These dogs perform a range of tasks that help medical teams achieve their clinical goals, like keeping a child calm during a medical intervention or providing an incentive for a child to get out of bed and go for a walk.

Guests can celebrate, raise money, and still get their Pumpkin fix on National Dog Day by ordering Dunkin’s Iced Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte.

Since 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $45 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org and follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

