Dunkin raises over $14,000 for Wolfson Children’s Hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, Dunkin’ of Jacksonville presented the Wolfson Children’s Hospital with a $14,189 grant through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Thanks to the support from guests and the generosity of local Dunkin’ franchisees, the Dunkin’ Shine Gold program collectively raised over $670,000 at select participating Dunkin’ locations to support Childhood Cancer Awareness.

A local Dunkin’ crew member in the Jacksonville area knows all too well the hardships of childhood cancer, as her son is a survivor himself. Joshua Riberio, also a local Dunkin’ crew member, is 17 years old and a survivor of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Joshua’s mom speaks of the struggles and trauma that cancer brings on a child, but credits Wolfson Children’s Hospital for making the experience a better one in such a dark time.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“My son’s experience was overall amazing,” said Nerissa Riberio, mother of Joshua. “The staff at Wolfson’s was emotionally attentive and accommodating. The nurses have truly become a part of our family.”

Joshua has been in remission for almost three years now. He is passionate about spreading childhood cancer awareness, as he has lost many friends to the disease, and knows firsthand what it is like going through such a difficult experience. Joshua likes to play video games and his dream is to be an actor.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

As part of the Shine Gold program, guests were invited to make a $2 donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and received a free Gold Joy Donut as a thank-you.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is committed to supporting these children and their families as part of their mission to bring joy to kids battling illness or hunger. Since its inception in 2006, the Foundation has granted more than $45 million to national and local nonprofits. In 2022 alone, the Foundation awarded more than 650 grants to hospitals, amounting to over $9.5 million, in a bid to spread joy to kids battling illness.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.