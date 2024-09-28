Duval County lifts local State of Emergency after Helene as power restoration, cleanup continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As of 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, the local state of emergency in Duval County has been lifted following Hurricane Helene. While the Duval County Emergency Operations Center remains partially activated, power restoration and debris cleanup efforts are ongoing.

Power Outages and JEA Response:

Report power outages to JEA at (904) 665-6000 or online at JEA.com.

JEA crews are following a three-phase restoration process:

Essential services: JEA facilities, hospitals, shelters, police and fire stations.



Electric feeder circuits serving around 2,500 customers.



Isolated outages, smaller circuits, and individual service points.

More than 400 lineworkers, including 54 contract crews, are working 24/7 to restore power.

Avoid downed power lines and report them to 630-CITY. For live or sparking lines, call 911.

Debris Cleanup and Safety:

City crews are addressing downed trees and traffic signals. Report issues to 630-CITY.

Treat malfunctioning traffic lights as 4-way stops and report them to 630-CITY.

Follow the “Three Cs” for storm debris:

Collect storm debris from your yard.

Compile debris by type (yard waste, storm debris, construction/demolition debris).

Curb all waste in compliance with the five cubic yard limit.

Closures and Reopenings:

Schools : Duval County Public Schools are closed on Friday, September 27, and will announce reopening plans for Monday, September 30 once the assessment is complete.

: Duval County Public Schools are closed on Friday, September 27, and will announce reopening plans for Monday, September 30 once the assessment is complete. Government Offices : Most city offices and facilities, including the courthouse and Tax Collector’s Office, are closed and will reopen on Monday.

: Most city offices and facilities, including the courthouse and Tax Collector’s Office, are closed and will reopen on Monday. Libraries : All branches except the Beaches Branch will reopen on Saturday, September 28.

: All branches except the Beaches Branch will reopen on Saturday, September 28. Shelters : Four of the five city shelters will close by Friday night, with the Legends Center shelter closing on Saturday morning.

: Four of the five city shelters will close by Friday night, with the Legends Center shelter closing on Saturday morning. Parks: Huguenot Park is open, while Hanna Park remains closed until further notice.

Public Services and Transit:

JTA Services : Fixed routes and Paratransit services have resumed with minor detours. The Skyway and St. Johns River Ferry are operational.

: Fixed routes and Paratransit services have resumed with minor detours. The Skyway and St. Johns River Ferry are operational. Cooling Buses: Available at Ray Greene Park, Blue Cypress Park, Riverhaver Park, and Fort Family Park until 8 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Airport and Port Operations:

JAX Airport : Open, but passengers should check with airlines for flight updates.

: Open, but passengers should check with airlines for flight updates. JAXPORT: Fully operational with no restrictions following the storm.

Waste Collection:

Regular garbage and recycling collection continues. Missed homes will be serviced on Saturday.

Follow all solid waste collection guidelines and adhere to the five cubic yard limit for storm debris.

Contact Numbers:

Florida Department of Transportation : 904-360-5457

: 904-360-5457 JEA : 904-665-6000

: 904-665-6000 Northeast Florida Red Cross : 904-358-8091

: 904-358-8091 Jacksonville Transit Authority (JTA) : 904-630-3100

: 904-630-3100 Traffic Information : 511

: 511 United Way of Northeast Florida : 211

: 211 Florida Emergency Information Hotline : 1-800-342-3557

: 1-800-342-3557 Salvation Army : 904-356-8641

: 904-356-8641 National Weather Service Jacksonville : 904-741-4311

: 904-741-4311 Duval County Public Schools : 904-390-2000

: 904-390-2000 Jacksonville Public Library: 904-255-2665

For more information, residents can call 630-CITY (2489) or visit JaxReady.com.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.