Duval County Public Schools announces Free Summer Meals program for children under 18

Parents and caregivers in Duval County! A new Free Summer Meals Program has just been announced, offered by Duval County Public School service.

The new program aims to offer healthy and nourishing meals to children during their summer break, ensuring that they maintain their well-being.

DCPS offers free balanced breakfast and lunch for children who are 18 years old or younger at different locations throughout the county.

No registration or application is required.

To find participating locations near you, text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304, or call 2-1-1. You can also visit their website at summerbreakspot.org.

