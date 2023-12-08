Duval County Public Schools is asking residents to participate in funding survey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2023 Federal Impact Aid Survey is now live.

Duval County Public Schools says it is important for the community to participate in this service.

People can submit ideas about where the funding goes. It can go towards education materials, textbooks, and staff.

All parents who have children enrolled in Duval County Public Schools are encouraged to complete the survey.

The survey closes on Dec. 20 and can be accessed via your FOCUS parent account or at https://ow.ly/G4E450QcusP.

