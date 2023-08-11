Duval County Public Schools is continuing their free school meals program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the 2023 to 2024 school year, Duval County Public Schools will be making school meals free.

The Community Eligibility Provision program is helping kids who need meals during school.

Read: Breeze Airways announce new sale for 8 of their 11 routes

Chartwells can now offer a variety of foods and new options for public schools.

DCPS also made the meals free last year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: New Duval County School on the Northside opens ahead of the first day of school

Read: ‘Help wanted:’ Northeast Florida school districts looking for teachers amid major teacher shortage

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.