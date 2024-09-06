Duval County residents urged to vote early

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland is urging Duval County residents to take advantage of early voting before Election Day.

According to a news release, a nearly 80% voter turnout is expected.

Duval’s 24 early voting sites will be open from Oct. 21 through Nov. 3.

You can cast your vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

If you wait until Nov. 5 to vote, you can cast your ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can find a list of polling locations here.

