Duval County schools to reopen Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools announced schools will re-open as normal on Sept. 30.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This announcement comes after the district posted on social media that many schools were without power on Friday.

Teams are also cleaning and sanitizing the schools used as shelters.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.