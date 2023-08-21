Help America vote; Duval County Supervisor of Elections promotes poll worker recruitment day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office has partnered with several local sports franchises to promote the public to signup and be poll workers.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

To help encourage more people to become poll workers, Duval’s Supervisor of Elections Office has announced a partnership with the Jacksonville Icemen, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Jacksonville Sharks. This working relationship will aim to raise awareness for National Poll Worker Recruitment Day on Wed., Aug. 23.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The supervisor of elections in the county said that National Poll Worker Recruitment Day is a National Day of Action established by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) to encourage people to help America vote by signing up to be a poll worker.

“Poll workers are the heart and soul of our elections. With these committed community partners, we will promote National Poll Worker Recruitment Day to invite registered Duval County voters to join our team as we all work to ensure fair, accurate and accessible elections,” Supervisor of Elections, Jerry Holland said in a statement.

Read: Wednesday’s debate carries high stakes for Governor Ron DeSantis

The partners listed above will release a social media postcard branded with their sports team. On that postcard, a QR code and/or link will direct people to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections’ website. This is where those interested in signing up can find important information on how to serve including a poll worker application form to fill out.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Becoming a poll worker is a great way to step up for your community and strengthen our democracy,” Holland said.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.