Duval County voter turnout for the Florida primary is expected to be roughly 23%

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is looking at early voter turnout ahead of the state’s primary election Tuesday.

Early voting ended Sunday and between that and vote by mail, turnout so far in Duval County is sitting at over 11.58%.

Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland said his office is expecting about a 23% overall turnout, with an expected 75,000 voters participating on election day.

Holland said with any kind of primary election, turnout typically trends around 20%.

“Not unusual because for the no party affiliation voters they’ve only got a few races, and it doesn’t often motivate them to come to the polls, so it really turns down the turnout,” said Holland.

So far, they expect about half of all people casting ballots in this election will vote at precincts Tuesday.

As of 11 a.m. On Monday, 29,194 voted by mail, and 43,744 people early voted in this election.

You can expect no lines on election day for the primary, but come November, Holland wants to stress if 50% of the voters wait to vote on election day there will be some long lines.

“This is when they need to take advantage of early voting is in the November election where we anticipate to have between 75% and 80% overall turnout,” Holland said.

Remember the polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and you must vote at your assigned polling place.

