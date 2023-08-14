5 people hurt in fire on board USS Winston S. Churchill near NS Mayport

MAYPORT, Fla. — Five people were taken to the hospital after a ship fire near Mayport on Monday morning.

Officials at Naval Station Mayport said there was a fire onboard the USS Winston S. Churchill around 10:40 a.m.

The crew on the ship “extinguished the fire and de-smoked the affected spaces,” according to a news release from NS Mayport.

NS Mayport said in its news release, “The Navy is investigating the cause of the fire and determining the extent of the damage.”

