‘Alice in Wonderland’-themed pop-up bar serving cocktails, sweets coming to Jacksonville in August

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Next month, you can join Alice and her friends in Wonderland when an “immersive cocktail experience” comes to Jacksonville’s Southbank.

The pop-up party will be on Prudential Drive from August 17-27. Each session in Wonderland is 90 minutes long and tickets are $43 per person before taxes and fees.

The tickets include two bespoke cocktails and one sweet treat.

For most of the sessions, attendees have to be 21 and up to attend, but those who are under 21 can come to the family-friendly sessions.

“Join us on a topsy-turvy journey where reality bends, and curiosity reigns supreme,” the event description reads. “Indulge in an interactive tea party like no other, designed for those who possess an insatiable thirst for wonder.”

