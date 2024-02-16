Allegiant announces new routes to JAX airport from Tennessee, Pennsylvania

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New flights are coming to Jacksonville International Airport.

Allegiant said in a news release that a flight from Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania will start flying to JAX airport beginning June 14, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $49.

Another flight will be flying to JAX airport from McGhee Tyson Airport, which is in the Knoxville, Tenn., area, beginning June 14, 2024 with one-way fares as low as $45.

The fares are introductory fares, Allegiant said, and shared the following information about when the flights must be purchased by:

“Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Feb. 13, 2024 for travel by Nov. 11, 2024. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.”

