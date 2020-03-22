Brentwood: Man walking dog sees human remains near creek bed, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While out walking his dog around 8:30 a.m., a man observed human remains near a creek bed on the 4100 block of Evergreen Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s office.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit, Crime Scene Unit and dive team responded, collected the remains and are conducting an investigation. The remains will be transported to the medical examiner’s office where the victim will attempted to be identified.
Police say they do not know the cause of death or how long the remains have been at this location.
