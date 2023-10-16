Broken gas line in Lackawanna neighborhood, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Hazmat responding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it is responding to a broken gas line in the Lackawanna neighborhood.

The gas line is in the 400 block of McDuff Avenue, JFRD said.

Crews are working a broken gas line in the 400 block of McDuff Ave…the hazmat team is in scene…avoid the area. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) October 16, 2023

The JFRD Hazmat team is on scene. JFRD is asking that people avoid the area.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area to get more information and will have the latest updates as they become available.

