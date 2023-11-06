City of Jacksonville wants public input on redesign of James Weldon Johnson Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s oldest park is getting a major facelift, and the city wants public input into what it should look like.

The last time the park was redesigned was in 1977, which was 46 years ago. The last time the park got an upgrade, it was called Hemming Plaza Downtown.

The Atari game system had just been released, and it was around the same time Elvis Presley died.

Jacksonville residents will have 2 opportunities to give their input on the new designs for James Weldon Johnson Park. There will be a public meeting Monday at Jacksonville Public Library at 4 p.m.

The city said there will be another meeting on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

