Couple’s charges in 2020 drug raid, shooting of officer; 2 DEA task force members now facing charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Charges have been dropped against a man and a woman in a 2020 raid that resulted in the shooting of an officer from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Action News Jax told you when Diamonds Ford and her fiancé Anthony Gantt, both now 31, were arrested and charged with the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and armed possession of marijuana with intent to sell following a raid on their home on Sept. 28, 2020.

In February 2021, Action News Jax also told you how activists were calling for the charges against Ford and Gantt to be dropped.

The State Attorney’s Office said the charges against Ford and Gantt are being dropped because two DEA task force members -- Florida Highway Patrol trooper Joshua Earrey and former Nassau County Deputy James Hickox -- are now facing criminal charges.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The SAO released the following statement to Action News Jax:

“The criminal indictments of two DEA task force members — who are essential to the State’s evidence — are fatal to the prosecution of Diamonds Ford and Anthony Gantt.

“As our disposition explains, the charges against Trooper Earrey and NCSO Deputy Hickox result in the State no longer being able to proceed and the dismissal of charges against Ford and Gantt. But for these arrests, the prosecution would have continued.

“We have explained the impact of these indictments to the officer, his fellow SWAT members, and JSO’s leadership, all of whom understand the reasoning behind this decision.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax’s Meghan Moriarty is going through the full disposition statement (below) and will have the latest updates on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon:

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.