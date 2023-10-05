Crash in Oceanway blocks New Berlin Road, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it is responding to a crash involving a car and a person in Oceanway.

JFRD said the crash happened near New Berlin and Yellow Bluff roads and the pedestrian has serious injuries.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said all lanes of New Berlin Road between Yellow Bluff and Dunn Creek Road were closed due to the crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.