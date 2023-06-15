1 person dead in crash involving multiple vehicles in Mayport, Florida Highway Patrol says

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash involving “multiple vehicles and multiple patients” in Mayport.

The Florida Highway Patrol said one person has died as a result of the crash.

⚠️ Duval County Fatality. ⚠️



Mayport Road @ Donner Road. Multiple vehicles. One person deceased on scene. Roadway is blocked. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/HijXNNxVy1 — FHP Jacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) June 15, 2023

JFRD said the crash happened on Mayport Road near Donner Road.

Two people were trapped in vehicles as a result of the crash, JFRD said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

