Cyber attack on City of Jacksonville Beach was carried out by criminal organization

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville Beach said Wednesday that January’s cyber attack on its information systems was conducted by a criminal organization.

Action News Jax told you when this happened about the government operations that were impacted. At that time, Jacksonville Beach was forced to close city hall and city facilities.

According to a news release, the organization took information from “certain systems.”

The city said it will mail notifications to those who have been impacted by the hack, and will also provide credit monitoring services to those impacted.

You can read the notice from the city that’s being sent to affected parties below:

