Deals on 4-packs of tickets available for ‘Bluey’s Big Play’ in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bluey and the Heeler family are coming to Jacksonville -- and families can get a deal on tickets.

Bluey’s Big Play - The Stage Show will be at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts next month as part of the FSCJ Artist Series.

Bluey is the No. 1 preschool show on Disney Junior and Disney+. The stage show features puppets of Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli.

Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9.

The deal for tickets is on the 6 p.m. showtime on Saturday and Sunday. Families can get four tickets for $99. FSCJ Artist Series said availability is best for the 6 p.m. showtimes on both days.

Four-packs of tickets for the 2 p.m. showtimes start at $119.

FSCJ Artist Series said the special is valid for price levels B and C only. To get the deal, go to fscjartistseries.org and used the code DANCEMODE or call (904) 632-5000.

