Duval County Public Schools is asking families to take the 2023 Federal Impact Aid Survey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is asking families to complete the 2023 Federal Impact Aid Survey.

DCPS said families filling out the short survey can generate thousands of dollars in federal funding for the district for the purchase of education-related materials, textbooks, and additional staff.

What is the Federal Impact Aid Survey?

DCPS said the survey is a brief form used by the federal government to determine whether a family is federally connected.

A parent/guardian is federally connected if:

They live in federally supported housing.

They work on federal property (civilians or contractors).

They are active-duty military.

They are an active full-time member of a foreign military.

The federal government collects this data from school districts and reimburses the district based on lost revenue from federally-connected properties.

Why is this important?

The district can receive federal funds based on the number of federally-connected students enrolled in our schools. Because Duval is home to about 12,000 families who are federally connected to the government in some way, DCPS asks all families to complete the online survey every year.

Unsure if your family is federally connected?

Families are still asked to complete the survey, as it will help determine their student’s status.

How can the survey be completed?

The survey can be accessed through the parent FOCUS account.

account. Those who do not have a linked parent account can click here to complete the survey: https://forms.office.com/r/ewxLt91MB0.

The survey will be open through Dec. 20.

