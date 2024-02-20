‘In the Footsteps of St. Francis:’ UNF once again offering tour of central Italy’s food, culture

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida’s Division of Continuing Education and the Brooks College of Health will once again offer “In the Footsteps of St. Francis,” a 6-week continuing education study abroad course open to the public and adults of any age.

Toward the end of the course, participants will journey to the Italian regions of Umbria and Tuscany for the lived experience of engaging in true Italian food and culture as no traditional “tour” can offer.

This year, there will be two trips: April 8-15 and September 25-October 2.

Each section of the class will focus on understanding the Italian tradition through food and music.

“Our group was wonderful,” said Jean Watson, one traveler who went on the first trip in October 2023. “You would have thought that we had been friends for years, but we were a couple of dozen strangers when we began. We enjoyed each other so much and all got along so well. I felt enriched on the trip, I felt happy the whole week. And now we’re keeping in touch. Such a great group of people.”

Travelers will learn about Italian culture and St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, through meaningful site visits, immersive cooking classes, and authentic language lessons. This is a journey for those who feel passionately about food, wine, spirit, and learning with like-minded individuals.

Online information sessions will take place on Wednesdays: February 21 and 28 from 12-12:30 p.m. or Thursdays: February 22 and 29 from 6-6:30 p.m.

For more information about the course, including trip itineraries and cost, visit UNF’s website.

