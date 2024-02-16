Friendship Fountain reopens on the Southbank after a 3 year delay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friendship Fountain on Jacksonville’s Southbank is back!

The city celebrated the grand opening of the fountain Thursday night.

The fountain originally opened in 1965.

The renovation cost $7.95 million and was completed more than 3 years past the original target opening.

There will be nightly shows for the rest of the month at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. weather permitting.

