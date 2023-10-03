Hubbard House recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local center and shelter for survivors of domestic violence, is continuing its ongoing efforts to end this type of violence.

The Hubbard House is recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Melissa is a local domestic violence survivor. She is sharing her story after she was in a violent relationship with her ex-husband for years.

“He would sit on my chest and pin my arms down with his legs and then attack my head because the marks don’t show on my head,” Melissa said.

Read:

One day, she finally got help from the Hubbard House.

“Survivors in Clay County, we see you,” said Dr. Gail Patin, the Hubbard House CEO. “Survivors in St. Johns County, we stand with you. Survivors in Baker County, we believe you. Survivors in Duval County, we support you.”

Law enforcement along with the Hubbard House are working to end domestic violence in our community.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said from October 2022 to September 2023, they reviewed 9,380 reports of domestic violence.

“The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office commits to serve survivors of domestic violence,” Waters said.

He said JSO is serving survivors in a way that is victim-centered and trauma-informed.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

For Melissa, she wants to share an empowering message to others.

“Survivor, you can get out of a violent situation,” Melissa said. “You can be safe, financially stable, your kids can be safe, you can have a new life.”

For more information on the Hubbard House visit their website: Domestic Violence Services, Shelter, and Safety - Hubbard House

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.