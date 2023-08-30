Hurricane Idalia: Memorial Park in Jacksonville sustains damage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The balustrade at Memorial Park in Jacksonville has once again sustained damage from a storm.

A viewer sent us a video of waves breaking at Memorial Park in Downtown Jacksonville! 🌊🌀



Send us your Idalia storm video for use on air at https://t.co/0lSqAVX1ul pic.twitter.com/ALxbTAnotr — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) August 30, 2023

Action News Jax showed you Wednesday afternoon live on air how several the concrete balustrade and several balusters -- the railing at the river’s edge -- had been knocked down.

Action News Jax told you in 2019 and 2020 how the balustrade was still awaiting repairs from damage sustained in Hurricane Irma in 2017.

