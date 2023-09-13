Hurricane Lee: Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue issues ‘Beach Safety Alert’ due to rip current risk

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach’s Ocean Rescue Division has issued a “Beach Safety Alert” that is in effect Wednesday through the weekend.

The alert is being issued “due to the forecasted dangerous and life-threatening beach conditions from Hurricane Lee,” JBORD said in a news release.

The alert is set to expire on Monday, but beachgoers should “expect Red Flag conditions until rough surf and dangerous rip current activity decrease to moderate conditions,” the release said.

While the alert is in effect, swimmers are advised to stay out of the water.

“Highly experienced swimmers who choose to go in the water should stay near a lifeguard and never be in the water alone,” JBORD said.

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said in Talking the Tropics with Mike that Lee will be 1,000 miles to the east when it reaches Jacksonville’s latitude until mid-afternoon to late Thursday.

Buresh said an easterly swell, rough seas, and surf will impact our local beaches for much of this week with a high rip current risk. He also said there’s the potential for 5-7+ foot breakers along the Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia coast Wednesday through Friday.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For more information on beach and ocean safety and current Beach and Ocean Conditions, visit www.jacksonvillebeach.org/oceanrescue.

For official Weather information, visit https://weather.gov/jax and https://duval.weatherstem.com/fswnjaxbeach.

To subscribe to Beach and Ocean Safety Notifications, visit http://bit.ly/AlertJax or text DUVALBEACH to 888-777.

