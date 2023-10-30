‘I think it’s pretty weird:’ Third yellow line found on Jacksonville-area road confusing drivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A third mysterious yellow line on a Jacksonville-area road is causing confusion for local drivers.

The new line Action News Jax found is on Bartram Park Boulevard, stretching about a mile.

Action News Jax told you last month when a yellow line was painted from the San Marco area to County Road 210 on Interstate 95.

The Florida Department of Transportation told Action News Jax a company called Acme Barricades was responsible for the spill, and it was eventually cleaned up.

Another stretch of yellow paint was found over the weekend on U.S. 1 between International Golf Parkway and County Road 312. It goes for about 2 miles.

“I think it’s pretty weird,” Julie Boutin said.

The third yellow line, found Monday on Bartram Park Boulevard, stretches about a mile.

However, Bartram Park Boulevard is not a state roadway.

FDOT said in a statement:

“FDOT Maintenance crews will evaluate the roadway and take appropriate corrective action. Paint spills and loose loads contribute to maintenance challenges. Drivers are reminded to secure their loads and check equipment prior to their journey. Maintenance crews remove consumer trash, identify and address roadway concerns every day. These crews work as efficiently as possible; however, drivers must take responsibility for their actions on the roadway.”

There is no timeline of when the paint will be cleaned.

Action News Jax is working to learn more about where the painted spill originated from.

