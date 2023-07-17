Jacksonville boy fighting cancer who had wish granted to visit Disney World now in hospice care

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville boy who has been battling an aggressive type of brain cancer is now in hospice care, his family has shared with Action News Jax.

In February 2022, we first told you about then-6-year-old Liam Hall’s wish to go to Walt Disney World as he battled Glioblastoma.

His mom said Liam got his wish and was able to go to Disney World in April 2022. In December 2021, Liam had surgery to remove the baseball-sized tumor in his brain.

A new GoFundMe that has been set up for the family to raise money for Liam’s funeral expenses says he is “unfortunately is on his last days of life.”

