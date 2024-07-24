Jacksonville City Council considering renaming street after late, local activist Ben Frazier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council is working to rename a street after a civic leader who was often a critic of the city council and was even arrested during one of its meetings.

Council wants to honor Ben Frazier and recognize his contributions to our community by renaming both segments of “Confederate Street” to “Frazier Place.” The 2 stretches of the street are adjacent to Springfield Park.

Frazier was the first African American journalist to break barriers in the River City, and he was president of the action group called the Northside Coalition. He spent his last years advocating for civil rights.

Frazier was arrested at a city council meeting in January 2023 while fighting cancer. He was there demanding the removal of the Confederate monument in Springfield Park during the public comment portion of the meeting. He refused to stop speaking.

The charges were later dropped and the statue was removed in December 2023, which was 6 months after his death.

Action News Jax will keep you updated on the process of renaming the street.

