Jacksonville director’s movie ‘A Mother’s Hope’ has 2 screenings scheduled at AMC Regency 24

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville film director is making his production debut on the big screen.

“A Mother’s Hope” premiered at Regal Cinemas on Saturday.

It’s a Christian film written and directed by Bo Harris, who is also the chief photographer at Action News Jax.

There are two more showings of “A Mother’s Hope” this weekend at AMC Regency 24. To get tickets, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.